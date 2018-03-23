Beal City Schools cancel classes due to poor attendance

A Mid-Michigan school district is starting spring break early.

According to a message on their website, Beal City Schools canceled classes for Friday, March 23 due to an extremely high number of pre-planned absence forms turned in.

The Isabella County school district said they would likely not reach their 75 percent attendance rate for the school day to count. So, they canceled classes and the day will have to be made up sometime late this school year.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.