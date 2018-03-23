No weather worries this weekend

It's been hard to complain about the weather this week in Mid-Michigan and as we get ready to close out the workweek and head into the weekend, it looks like more of the same is on the way!

And have you been waiting for the warmer temperatures? Those are just around the corner. Check out your First Warn 5 7-Day forecast to find out when!

Today & Tonight

Skies are fairly clear to start the day and like we've seen many times this week, temperatures are generally in the low to upper 20s as you get ready to head out the door for the early morning commutes. Prepare just like you have the last few days as it's a very similar start.

Some lake-effect clouds may pass through the Thumb from time to time today, but beyond that, we should see another day filled with sunshine. Even between those lake-effect clouds we should manage some sun.

Expect highs a touch cooler than yesterday with inland areas around the low 40s, with the Thumb and towns close to the water likely being stuck in the 30s once again. Winds will be out of a northerly direction today, around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with an occasional gust near 20 miles per hour.

Dry conditions hold through your Friday evening plans, which is always great news. Temperatures gradually fall through the 30s this evening, 20s late tonight, with lows bottoming out a few degrees on either side of 20 for lows.

Saturday & Sunday

Unfortunately we'll be welcoming a northeasterly wind back into the picture on Saturday which will keep things on the cooler side, with most of our highs in the 30s for Saturday afternoon. That wind will be around 10-20 miles per hour sustained, with some gusts near 25 miles per hour.

A system that is scooting by just to our southwest on Saturday will be far enough away that the wet weather will miss us, but some high clouds will be sent in our direction, especially the farther southwest you are toward I-69 and Alma.

Even so, expect the sun to still poke through in areas that do see the clouds and it should still be a mostly sunny day overall.

Saturday evening plans should be problem-free, but it will be quite cool with lows falling into the teens and low 20s.

Sunday carries the possibility of a few lake-effect clouds coming off of Lake Huron early in the day, but we expect any of those clouds to mix out into the afternoon. We'll still see an easterly wind on Sunday which will keep plenty of 30s around, but the farther inland locations should manage the low 40s.

Have a great weekend!

