Search warrant uncovers narcotics, other drugs at Essexville property

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
ESSEXVILLE, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a search warrant uncovered various types of narcotics and other drugs at a Mid-Michigan home. 

The Essexville Public Safety Department executed the search warrant on March 20 at a rental property within the city limits of Essexville.

Investigators found various types of narcotics, including LSD, hallucinogenic mushrooms, oils, wax, ecstasy, cocaine and a large amount of marijuana, packaging materials and scales.

The drugs were turned over to the State Police Crime Lab and the case was sent to the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Officials did not release the address of the rental property or say whether anyone was arrested. 

