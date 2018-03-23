Police: Be careful driving eastbound on Mid-Michigan roads

As spring weather creeps into the forecast, local officials are warning drivers about the dangers of sunnier skies.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be cautious when driving eastbound during this time of the year.

“Anyone who has done that in the last few days knows, the sun is lined up directly in our field of vision,” the department posted on Facebook.

Officials urge drivers to use their visor, sunglasses and eliminate distractions in the vehicle.

“Each year we have accidents caused by this and sometimes they can be serious. Always remember when you cannot see clearly it is always wise to reduce speed,” the department said.

