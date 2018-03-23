Trapped dog reunited with his family in Midland County

A happy ending for a Mid-Michigan family and their lost pup.

The Humane Society of Midland County said city police were called Thursday about a small dog trapped in the egress window of a home.

Officers were able to get the little dog out without any trouble and immediately brought him to the humane society.

Staff at the animal shelter found the dog, named Ace, was reported missing three days prior.

“We phoned the family and they were over the moon that their little guy was found,” the humane society wrote on Facebook.

Unfortunately, the family didn’t have transportation to pick Ace up at the time, so a volunteer offered to take the pup back home to his family.

"One of our dedicated volunteers/board members offered to take Ace back home to his family, and the photo below is the happy result," the humane society wrote.

