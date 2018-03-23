BREAKING: Genesee Twp. businesses put on lockdown due to police situation

A situation with heavy police presence has put nearby businesses on lockdown.

The situation is happening at the intersection of Richfield and Center Roads in Genesee Township.

An employee at nearby B & J's Donuts said he received a call from police saying to lock the doors and not to let anyone outside. He's also been told to stay away from the windows.

The employee said he saw a large, armed police presence at the intersection.

Officers have Richfield Road closed off at N. Averill Avenue.

Lt. Dave Kaiser with Michigan State Police confirms the MSP Swat Team has been requested.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more details.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.