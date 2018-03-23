Police: 8-year-old wounded in Detroit shooting; suspect held

Police say an 8-year-old girl has been shot and wounded in Detroit while she was on her way to school with her mother.

Detroit police Commander Brian Mounsey says a man was in the parking lot of a gas station on the city's west side asking people for a cigarette Friday morning when he apparently started shooting at random.

Police say the girl, who was in a nearby vehicle with her mother at a traffic light, was struck in the arm area. She was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.

Mounsey says another vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported. Police say a man suspected in the shooting was taken into custody.

