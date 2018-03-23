Pilot dies after small plane crashes in mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in mid-Michigan

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
WESTPHALIA TOWNSHIP, MI (AP) -

Authorities say a pilot has died after the small plane he was flying hit power lines and crashed while trying to land in mid-Michigan.

The crash was reported Thursday evening in Clinton County's Westphalia Township, about 95 miles northwest of Detroit. The sheriff's office say 69-year-old Michael Mills was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died.

The plane, described by the sheriff's office as a single-engine experimental aircraft, was heading from Owosso Community Airport to a landing strip in Westphalia Township. The crash is under investigation, but investigators say it's believed that the sun was a factor.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.