Pilot dies after small plane crashes in mid-Michigan

Authorities say a pilot has died after the small plane he was flying hit power lines and crashed while trying to land in mid-Michigan.
The crash was reported Thursday evening in Clinton County's Westphalia Township, about 95 miles northwest of Detroit. The sheriff's office say 69-year-old Michael Mills was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died.
The plane, described by the sheriff's office as a single-engine experimental aircraft, was heading from Owosso Community Airport to a landing strip in Westphalia Township. The crash is under investigation, but investigators say it's believed that the sun was a factor.
