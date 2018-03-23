Teen escapes rollover crash in Sanilac County - WNEM TV 5

Teen escapes rollover crash in Sanilac County

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Stock photo Stock photo
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a teen escaped with only minor injuries after a rollover crash in Sanilac County. 

It happened about 9:50 p.m. Thursday, March 22 on Frenchline Road near Banner Road.

Investigators said a 16-year-old Sandusky teen was traveling eastbound on Frenchline Road when he allegedly fell asleep. The vehicle left the road and entered a large ditch before hitting a driveway embankment.

The vehicle then rolled and hit a tree before coming to rest.

Police said the teen escaped the severely damaged vehicle on his own and was taken to McKenzie Hospital by personal vehicle for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

