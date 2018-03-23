Snyder promotes Calley as 'too cool to be a nerd' in new ad

A political action committee created by Gov. Rick Snyder is airing a TV ad to bolster Lt. Gov. Brian Calley's campaign for governor.

In the ad, which began running Friday, the term-limited Republican governor says Calley's been "invaluable to our comeback." Snyder touts moves such as cutting taxes, making Michigan a right-to-work state and turning around Detroit.

Snyder ran eight years ago as a "tough nerd" accountant. He says Calley's only flaw is he is "way too cool to be a nerd."

The ad, paid for by the Relentless Positive Action PAC, was released as the Republican gubernatorial primary heats up. Snyder this week endorsed Calley, and Attorney General Bill Schuette's campaign has begun airing its first two TV ads.

A pro-Schuette fund also is expected to launch ads.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.