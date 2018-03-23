Polling locations change for precincts in Saginaw

Police were after the suspects when the situation turned into a standoff at around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Richfield and Center Roads.More >
Explosive words came from a Michigan prosecutor during opening statements Thursday morning in the murder trial of a Kalamazoo couple.More >
The state Department of Natural Resources has banned open burning in 15 mid-Michigan counties because of dry conditions.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
A Mid-Michigan school district is starting spring break early.More >
A semi crash on a Mid-Michigan highway left behind a damaged overpass and headaches for drivers.More >
Police in Michigan have raided three properties of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw following the recent arrest of a priest accused of committing sex crimes.More >
The single-engine experimental aircraft, was heading from Owosso Community Airport to a landing strip in Westphalia Township.More >
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >
A teenage girl was brain dead days after being shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school and died late Thursday night.More >
