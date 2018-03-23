Polling locations change for precincts in Saginaw

The voting location of some precincts have been moved according to the Saginaw City Clerk's Office.

The office will mail new voter registration cards for voters at Precincts 1, 2, 11, and 16.

Precincts 1 and 2 are now at Bethel A.M.E Church at 535 Cathay.

Precinct 11 is moved to the First Presbyterian Church at 121 S. Harrison.

Precinct 16 is relocated to the Peace Lutheran Church at 3427 Adams Ave.

The office said the precincts have been moved to improve the voting process, make the facility more available, meet with the State's standards, and better serve voters with disabilities under the Help America Vote Act.

The location changes will be in effect for the upcoming August 7, 2018, primary election.

