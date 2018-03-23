Giveaway breathes new life to donated prom dresses

This time of the year young girls across the nation and here in Mid-Michigan are thinking about their upcoming proms and what they’ll wear.

But not all of them can afford the perfect dress.

“Oh I’ve donated all of my dresses here,” said Terrah Johnson.

From prom, homecoming, and even bridesmaids’ dresses, Johnson has let them all go.

But she’s doing it for a good cause to ensure others will be able to create new memories in them.

She has organized the Share the Memories prom dress giveaway for a decade at the North Midland Family Center.

“My senior prom dress went yesterday,” Johnson said. “It was neat, it was neat to know that I wore that dress many years ago and it’s still popular for some of the girls today.”

But the giveaway wouldn’t work with just Johnson’s donations alone. Just this year they’ve had almost 400 dresses donated.

In their first day of the giveaway, more than 150 dresses found new homes with girls from all around Michigan.

Once a girl picks out her favorite dress, it’s recommended that she returns it for next year so it can be used once again.

Johnson said the giveaway isn’t just about repurposing old dresses or saving a few hundred bucks, the experience is the best part.

“When you see these girls and you see the dress that just is going to make their prom, it’s an amazing feeling knowing that most likely they wouldn’t be able to go if they didn’t have this opportunity,” Johnson said. “It’s just great to see them and see the confidence that they have when they have that perfect dress on.”

Their hope is that Share the Memories can grow to homecomings, formals, and weddings but they can’t do it without your help.

“If you’re cleaning out your closets, spring cleaning, Christmas cleaning, or your college kids are home for this summer just drop them off right at the front desk and we’ll give you a tax donation letter as well,” Johnson said.

