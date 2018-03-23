When disaster strikes, do you know how to stop a bleeding wound?

If the unthinkable happened, a horrific car crash, a terror attack or a tragic accident, would you know how to stop a wounded person’s bleeding?

“You have three different techniques that you can use, pressure, packing, and pressure or tourniquet,” said Zachary Landers, the Genesys Trauma program manager. “The tourniquet is a tool you can use to help stop life-threatening bleeding.”

Do you know how to apply a tourniquet? Most people don’t.

If more people knew how to apply a tourniquet or other ways to stop bleeding, more lives could be saved every day.

The Stop the Bleeding program was commissioned by the White House following the Sandy Hook disaster in Newtown, Connecticut.

People standing by are the nearest and fastest responders to someone who’s been hurt.

Landers teaches a class on how to stop the bleeding.

Here’s how you apply a tourniquet.

“You’re going to place this two to three inches above the injured sire and this is one of the first critical steps that you’re going to do, is you’re going to take your tourniquet and you’re going to draw this as tight as you can,” Lander said.

Packing the wound is another way to stop the bleeding.

“If you have a very, very deep wound you’re going to want to take a quick clot gauze such as this and you’re going to wanna stuff that would so that cavity is completely filled,” Lander said.

Putting pressure on the wound also stops the bleeding.

People are also encouraged to buy a tourniquet kit to place on their vehicle or keep at home.

Landers hopes that eventually, people will learn to stop bleeding the way they’ve embraced learning CPR.

