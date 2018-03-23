Judge swears in former student mentee as attorney

A Flint native is reuniting with her mentor as she is about to start the next chapter of her life.

The Carman-Ainsworth graduate said her time spent with a local judge is what inspired her to serve her community and become an attorney.

Charis Lee’s mentor and close friend, Judge Herman Marable, had the honor of officially making Lee an attorney.

Lee credits Marable’s student of the month program as a big reason for why she decided to become a lawyer.

Lee grew up in Flint and her mother Sonja wanted everyone to know her family refused to let any obstacles get in their way.

“We came up through the ghetto. So you know what, it’s no excuse,” her mom said.

Lee said this marks the beginning of a rewarding career.

“I feel amazing,” she said. “To finally be an attorney is a dream come true.”

Even though Lee has moved on from the Great Lakes State, at some point she wants to return and have an impact on the Vehicle City.

“I plan to come back. I really see myself being a community leader here,” Lee said.

