Beautiful weekend with a slight stumble

Temperatures have run the gamut from chilly to comfortably cool here in Mid-Michigan today, but bright sunshine has been the one constant. Temps will take a slight stumble over the weekend, but it will prove to be a necessary step toward greater things.

Tonight

It's a scenario we have seen play out several times in the past few weeks. A sprawling storm system will emerge from the Rockies tonight, spilling clouds, rain, and even some wintry weather east with it. As the system moves toward the Great Lakes, it will be deflected south of the region by high pressure situated over Hudson Bay.

Precipitation will remain well south of our area, but a wave of high clouds will manage to spill over into parts of Michigan. The vast majority of us will see continue to see clear skies overnight, but high clouds will be more numerous south of the Tri-Cities. Lows will hold par with the previous few nights, again slipping to the upper teens and low 20s. Winds will remain light out of the ENE at 5-10 mph, but that will change as we hit Saturday.

Saturday

Here's where we hit the stumbling block. Occasional high clouds will remain a factor in an otherwise sunny day to start the weekend, but the proximity of the high to our north and the storm to our south will give rise to a wind tunneling effect once again. Northeasterly winds will return, increasing to 10-20 mph, with gusts topping 25-30 mph at times.

With chilly air being funneled in off of Lake Huron again, our highs will generally be limited to the middle and upper 30s. Folks across the Thumb and north of the Bay will hold closer to the low 30s for highs on Saturday, and everyone will be subject to wind chills in the 20s, if not teens in the colder spots.

Skies will remain mostly clear on Saturday night, with the winds continuing to crank away. Lows will slide to the middle and upper teens with wind chills in the single-digits at times.

Sunday & Beyond

Winds will hang on for Sunday, but they'll ease up slightly. Along with an easterly shift, winds will remain at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. This will keep us cool again, despite mostly sunny skies. Highs will return to around 40 degrees, but will feel more like the 20s and 30s.

Now on to bigger, or more accurately, warmer. As the Canadian high moves into eastern Canada, our winds will take a turn toward the southeast. A new storm system over the southern Rockies will begin to set its sights on us, but we'll see only a gradual increase in high clouds for the first day of the work week. Even better, highs will make a leap to around 50 degrees, and they'll even be sticking around for a few days.

