MSP searching for girl last seen in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Michigan State Police are looking for Mercedes Rose-Marie Heldreth.

MSP said she was last seen in Oakley, which is in Saginaw County, at 8 p.m. on March 22.

She is 5’9” and weighs 185 pounds. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Heldreth was last seen wearing glasses, a dark-colored choker necklace, blue jeans, black boots, a pink button-up jacket and a brown tank top.

Police said Heldreth has a medical condition and only has enough medication for a few days.

MSP said she is possibly with Ayden Aaron-Shawn Burge.

Police describe Burge as 5'10", 155 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Burge is known to travel between Flint and Owosso. Police said he possibly drives a tan four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555 or email trooper Sonya Hiser at hisers@michigan.gov.

