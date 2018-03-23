Community organizes search for 2 missing women

Several women across Mid-Michigan are missing, but their family and loved ones are not giving up hope that they could still be found.

That's why the community has organized a search in an effort to learn what happened to at least two of those women.

“The sad part is that you have to go and do it. That’s the sad part about this whole scenario is that we shouldn’t have to be doing this,” said David Rader, director of the Midwest Chapter of Texas Equusearch.

Rader said he is hoping for a miracle or at least some progress in the missing persons case of Brianna Vibert and Teresa Towne-Woolard. They are two of eight women that have gone missing in Flint over the last few years.

“We had a conversation with the lead detectives on the cases and decided that they could use our help. So, here we are,” Rader said.

Rader’s organization, as well as Bring Our Missing Home and several local police departments will be meeting at 8 a.m. in the gym at Kearsley High School and then setting out to search high and low for both Vibert and Towne-Woolard.

“We’ll break everyone into teams. We have selected spots around town that we think is important to both cases and we’ll send people in those areas to look for the two women,” Rader said.

There are some rules to the search.

“You have to dress appropriately, have to be 18-years or older, valid ID and just come and give their time,” Rader said.

Towne-Woolard was last seen on Dec. 5, 2016 at Kings Lane Apartments, where she lived.

Vibert was last seen just before 3 a.m. on July 15, 2017 at the Mobile Gas Station on S. Saginaw Street.

Rader would not go into details as to some of the exact locations they will be focused on during their search, but he said a high turnout is important.

“After a year, year-and-a-half, you’re looking for something that’s not whole anymore. Sadly, you’re looking for something that is small, that you really have to pay attention and the more eyes on the ground is a lot better,” Rader said.

