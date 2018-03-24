Pharmacy makes major donation to honor young girl who died from rare heart condition

The legacy of another girl is having an impact on a vulnerable population.

Ten-year-old London Eisenbeis died last month of an undetected heart condition called Long QT syndrome.

London loved cats and so in her honor Diplomat Pharmacy of Flint donated more than 8,000 items to the Humane Society of Geneseee County.

Donations were dropped off Saturday at 10 a.m. at the shelter on Dort Highway in Burton.

Learn more about London's Legacy with TV5's special report.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.