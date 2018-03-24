Do you know these two? Sanilac Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking f - WNEM TV 5

Do you know these two? Sanilac Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for them

Posted: Updated:
Sanilac County Sheriff's Office Sanilac County Sheriff's Office
Sanilac County Sheriff's Office Sanilac County Sheriff's Office
Sanilac County Sheriff's Office Sanilac County Sheriff's Office
GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people.

The sheriff’s office said they are wanted for questioning in a larceny from Thumb Cooling and Heating in Greenleaf Township.

The incident happened on March 20 between 8:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanilac County Detective Bureau at (810) 648-2000.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.