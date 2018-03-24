Do you know these two? Sanilac Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for them

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people.

The sheriff’s office said they are wanted for questioning in a larceny from Thumb Cooling and Heating in Greenleaf Township.

The incident happened on March 20 between 8:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanilac County Detective Bureau at (810) 648-2000.

