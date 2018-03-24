Breezy conditions continue through tomorrow

We've seen plenty of sunshine across Mid-Michigan today, but the wind has been very blustery as well. In fact, even with highs in the 30s, it felt more like it was in the teens in some spots because of the wind.

Tonight

With high pressure in control we have no snow or rain concerns. This means we'll see clear skies overnight, but temperatures will be dropping like a rock. Lows will dip down to around 20 in most areas, with a few spots dipping into the teens. Winds will continue to be breezy overnight out of the east northeast at 5 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. When you combine the temperature and the wind it will feel like it's in the single digits in a lot of areas. See how low the wind chill is in your area with our Feels Like Map.

Tomorrow

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather heading into your Sunday. It will be tough to find a cloud in the sky so you'll need sunglasses all day. However, it will still be breezy and that will be our major concern. Winds will be out of the east at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. See how strong the wind is in your neighborhood with our Wind Tracker. Highs will be slightly warmer than Saturday, approaching 40. Wind chills will suffer once again, making it feel like it's in the low 20s at times.

Early Next Week

We'll finally receive that much needed rain we've been looking for and even that doesn't happen until Tuesday. That means dry conditions once again on Monday with some increasing clouds later in the day. Then Tuesday will be a great opportunity for everyone to get some widespread rain. This will be 12 days since we've seen even just a trace of precipitation in Mid-Michigan. High temperatures will be on the rise close to 50 on Monday and into the low 50s on Tuesday.

