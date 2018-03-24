Breezy conditions continue through tomorrow

Michigan State Police are looking for Mercedes Rose-Marie Heldreth.More >
Michigan State Police are looking for Mercedes Rose-Marie Heldreth.More >
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Police were after the suspects when the situation turned into a standoff at around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Richfield and Center Roads.More >
Police were after the suspects when the situation turned into a standoff at around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Richfield and Center Roads.More >
Several women across Mid-Michigan are missing, but their family and loved ones are not giving up hope that they could still be found. That's why the community has organized a search in an effort to learn what happened to at least two of those women.More >
Several women across Mid-Michigan are missing, but their family and loved ones are not giving up hope that they could still be found. That's why the community has organized a search in an effort to learn what happened to at least two of those women.More >
The Saginaw County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a personal injury accident.More >
The Saginaw County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a personal injury accident.More >
Police in Michigan have raided three properties of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw following the recent arrest of a priest accused of committing sex crimes.More >
Police in Michigan have raided three properties of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw following the recent arrest of a priest accused of committing sex crimes.More >
A huge, swirling pile of trash in the Pacific Ocean is growing faster than expected and is now three times the size of France.More >
A huge, swirling pile of trash in the Pacific Ocean is growing faster than expected and is now three times the size of France.More >
The state Department of Natural Resources has banned open burning in 15 mid-Michigan counties because of dry conditions.More >
The state Department of Natural Resources has banned open burning in 15 mid-Michigan counties because of dry conditions.More >
MDOT reports that three lanes are now open on southbound I-75 at Salzburg Road following that crash into an overpass this week.More >
MDOT reports that three lanes are now open on southbound I-75 at Salzburg Road following that crash into an overpass this week.More >
Authorities say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces in Georgia.More >
Authorities say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces in Georgia.More >