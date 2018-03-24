Search held for 2 missing Mid-Michigan women

Teresa Woolard and Brianna Vibert are two of eight missing women cases that were highlighted in TV5’s I-Team report in November.

A search was held in hopes of discovering any clues to the disappearance of the women.

“We want our sister home,” said Laura Toth, Teresa Woolard’s sister.

Woolard went missing from Burton in December of 2016. No one has seen or heard from her since.

“It was like somebody plucked her right out of her life and with no trace, none,” Toth said.

To help find her sister, Toth is checking in volunteers at the search party headquarters at Kearsley High School.

But she’s not the only person they’re looking for. Woolard is one of the eight women currently missing from the Flint area.

“It was very moving to see this entire room full today of all the volunteers that aren’t just here for my sister but for Brianna too,” Toth said.

Brianna Vibert, 25, is also missing. She was last seen on Saginaw Road in Flint Township in July of last year.

David Rader, from Texas EquuSearch, partnered with Bring Our Missing Home and local law enforcement in the search.

They selected spots in the area that could be important in both cases.

“We’re trying to give the families some closure,” Rader said. “We want to bring their loved ones home and let’s face it we don’t know who we’re going to bring home. We have eight missing women in and around the Flint area so we’re covering a lot of variant today in a short amount of time in hopes to bring one of the missing home.”

Toth said no matter the outcome of today, she’s thankful for everyone who came out to help bring her family one step closer to having closure.

“It’s been 15 months we just want her home so we can put it to rest,” Toth said.

Anyone with information on Vibert or Woolard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Flint Township Police Department.

If you have any information related to the disappearance of Woolard, you can contact the Burton Police Department.

