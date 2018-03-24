Michigan civil rights group calls for cross removal

Critics say a large cross that's been in Jackson County for nearly 70 years should be removed because it's on state-owned land.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that the Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists has received a complaint about the cross on Sackrider Hill. It's been there since 1950.

The association has asked the Department of Natural Resources to remove the cross since it has clear religious significance.

A DNR spokesman says the agency is reviewing the complaint and consulting with the attorney general's office.

The location of the cross was criticized in 1992 after a photo was published in a local newspaper. But no violation of the separation of church and state was found at the time.

