Mid-Michigan community honors Vietnam veteran

A veteran in Mid-Michigan was honored for his service.

Carl A. Cronk served two tours of duty in Vietnam and his 20-years of service in the US Army was honored at the Kochville Veterans Hall.

After returning home from the war Cronk dedicated his life to helping others returning from battle.

“And 20-years of his service volunteering taking care of veterans and helping them get their compensations,” said Teri Wilson, an Assistant Ambassador for the US Army at the Pentagon.

Last year Cronk nearly lost his life after suffering a stroke and having complications from open heart surgery.

Cronk also serves as an Ambassador to the US Army at the Pentagon.

