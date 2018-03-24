Michigan tops Florida State to reach Final Four - WNEM TV 5

Michigan tops Florida State to reach Final Four

Mighty Michigan is rolling all the way back to the Final Four.
   Charles Matthews scored 17 points and Michigan earned its first Final Four berth since 2013 with a 58-54 victory over Florida State on Saturday night in the West Region final.
   Moe Wagner scored 12 points as the Wolverines (32-7) earned their 13th consecutive victory by persevering through a defense-dominated second half and holding off a late charge from the Seminoles, who had already knocked off three higher-seeded teams in the NCAA Tournament.
   Michigan advanced to San Antonio next weekend to face the underdog heroes of Loyola-Chicago (32-5), who stunned the sport by winning the South Region.
   Phil Cofer scored 16 points for the ninth-seeded Seminoles (23-13), who knocked off three higher-seeded opponents on their school's longest NCAA Tournament run since 1993.
