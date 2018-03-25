Blustery conditions prevail with sunny skies

Yesterday was breezy with a few clouds popping into the picture, but today it will be breezy with nothing but sunshine. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as well, but that brisk wind will continue to make it feel chilly.

Today

A massive high pressure in Canada will keep it sunny across Mid-Michigan today. Clouds should be the least of our worries as yesterday's low pressure continues to push to the south. Highs will be inching close to 40 degrees, but don't expect it to feel like 40. Winds out of the east at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, will make it feel like it is in the 20s most of the day. See how cool the wind chill is in your area with our Feels Like Map.

Tonight

Winds finally manage to ease up tonight out of the east at 5 to 10 mph. Not only will our winds be lighter, but our low temperatures will be slightly warmer than this morning in the mid 20s in most areas. Heading out to your car early Monday morning will be a little more tolerable as a result. A few clouds may manage to filter in, but our skies will remain mostly clear through the overnight.

Tomorrow

High pressure will slowly manage to slide to the east. This will open the door for increasing clouds, especially late in the day. However, we will start the day with a good dose of sunshine. Highs will be approaching 50 degrees in the afternoon. Winds will return to the breezy side, out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Track the wind speed in your area with our Wind Tracker Map.

Mid-Week

For the first time in 12 days, we'll actually receive at least a trace of precipitation. Everybody across Mid-Michigan will see a good chance for widespread rain that is definitely needed around here. That means it will be gray a gloomy on Tuesday. Highs will be rising into the low to mid 50s. Mild conditions will continue on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. A few scattered showers will linger in to Wednesday as well.

