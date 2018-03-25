Temperatures gradually increase the next couple of days

The wind has certainly managed to make it feel chilly all weekend. We still will have breezy conditions through Monday as well, but temperatures will be jumping back above average.

Tonight

Winds finally manage to ease up tonight out of the east southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Not only will our winds be lighter, but our low temperatures will be slightly warmer than this morning in the mid 20s in most areas. Heading out to your car early Monday morning will be a little more tolerable as a result. A few clouds may manage to filter in, but our skies will remain mostly clear through the overnight.

Tomorrow

High pressure will slowly manage to slide to the east. This will open the door for increasing clouds, especially late in the day. However, we will start the day with a good dose of sunshine. Highs will be approaching 50 degrees in the afternoon. Winds will return to the breezy side, out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Track the wind speed in your area with our Wind Tracker Map.

Mid-Week

For the first time in 12 days, we'll actually receive at least a trace of precipitation. Everybody across Mid-Michigan will see a good chance for widespread rain that is definitely needed around here. That means it will be gray a gloomy on Tuesday. Highs will be rising into the low to mid 50s. Mild conditions will continue on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. A few scattered showers will linger in to Wednesday as well.

