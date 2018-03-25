Investigation looming over the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw continues

On Thursday, the Michigan State and Saginaw Township Police raided the Catholic Diocese and Bishop Joseph Cistone's home.

While investigators sift through the seized materials, TV5 took to the streets to get a local reaction.

"I think this is something that has needed to be done for a long time," said Lynn Fischer. "Not just with this bishop, it's an ongoing thing."

The investigation looming over the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw has people talking.

Police have raided three of the organization's properties following the recent arrest of a priest accused of committing sex crimes.

Fisher said this doesn't look good for local churches.

"The sad part about it is that there are so many good people working, just doing their jobs and all this reflects on them," Fischer said. "So that's not a good thing."

Prosecutors say warrants were executed on Thursday after the diocese didn't cooperate with authorities in a timely manner.

The searches were conducted at the diocesan offices, the home of Bishop Cistone, and the Rectory at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption in Saginaw.

"I feel so bad about this," said Lorraine Greenwood. "I have so much faith in these priests then this happens and just breaks my heart."

The probe comes after Rev. Robert DeLand was charged with sexual assault. The diocese also suspended a priest, Father Ronald Dombrowski, after sexual assault allegations against him.

Cistone has been adamant in recent statements saying the diocese has cooperated with law enforcement to date and will continue to do so moving forward.

"But one thing I know they need to take care of this, this can't be just swept under the rug anymore," Fischer said.

While most people were all for the police looking further into the matter, most people say that their faith in the church has not been broken.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.