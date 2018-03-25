Good Shepherd Lutheran Church holds early Easter events - WNEM TV 5

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church holds early Easter events

Posted By Stephen Borowy
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Churchgoers have the chance to partake in some early Easter events.

Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Saginaw will be holding performances during its annual Search for Jesus Easter Walk.

The church will host one performance on Sunday, March 25 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and two performances on Good Friday, March 30 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. 

Attendees will take a step back in time and embark on a powerful journey through an interactive drama.

The performance includes more than 70 cast members.

Admission is free for all ages.

