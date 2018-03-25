2 men slain in southwestern Michigan, suspect at large - WNEM TV 5

2 men slain in southwestern Michigan, suspect at large

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
BENTON HARBOR, MI (AP) -

Authorities in southwestern Michigan say two men are dead and a suspect considered armed and dangerous is at large following the shooting.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says 22-year-old Cortez Miller and 29-year-old Michael Johnson died of their injuries after being transported early Sunday to a hospital.

It says a 40-year-old suspect may be attempting to flee the area and may be headed to Indianapolis IN.

The department did not release any details on the circumstances that led to the slayings.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.