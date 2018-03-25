2 men slain in southwestern Michigan, suspect at large

Authorities in southwestern Michigan say two men are dead and a suspect considered armed and dangerous is at large following the shooting.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says 22-year-old Cortez Miller and 29-year-old Michael Johnson died of their injuries after being transported early Sunday to a hospital.

It says a 40-year-old suspect may be attempting to flee the area and may be headed to Indianapolis IN.

The department did not release any details on the circumstances that led to the slayings.

