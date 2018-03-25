Michigan bills would change DEQ's rulemaking power

A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
Michigan State Police have located Mercedes Rose-Marie Heldreth.More >
Michigan State Police have located Mercedes Rose-Marie Heldreth.More >
Teresa Woolard and Brianna Vibert are two of eight missing women cases that were highlighted in TV5’s I-Team report in November.More >
Teresa Woolard and Brianna Vibert are two of eight missing women cases that were highlighted in TV5’s I-Team report in November.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
Critics say a large cross that's been in Jackson County for nearly 70 years should be removed because it's on state-owned land.More >
Critics say a large cross that's been in Jackson County for nearly 70 years should be removed because it's on state-owned land.More >
The Saginaw County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a personal injury accident.More >
The Saginaw County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a personal injury accident.More >
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Every state has an unclaimed property program that looks to find owners of lost and forgotten assets -- it adds up to billions of dollars. Check here to see if any of that unclaimed money is yours.More >
Every state has an unclaimed property program that looks to find owners of lost and forgotten assets -- it adds up to billions of dollars. Check here to see if any of that unclaimed money is yours.More >
Authorities in southwestern Michigan say two men are dead and a suspect considered armed and dangerous is at large following the shooting.More >
Authorities in southwestern Michigan say two men are dead and a suspect considered armed and dangerous is at large following the shooting.More >