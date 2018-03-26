Man dies after shooting, crash in Flint

Authorities are investigating a weekend homicide in Flint.

The shooting happened about 7:38 p.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Eldridge Avenue.

Investigators said the victim, a 22-year-old man, was en route to Hurley Medical Center when the vehicle transporting him was involved in a crash at the corner of 5th Avenue and Martin Luther King Blvd.

The victim was then taken to the hospital by ambulance, but later died from his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call D/Tpr Jon Miller at 810-237-6922, the Flint PD Detective Bureau at 810-237-6900, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

