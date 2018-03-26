Much needed rain is heading to Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan will finally be receiving some precipitation for the first time in 12 days. Although it will be the first day in 15 that we receive more than just a trace of precipitation.

Tonight

Before rain enters the picture, we first need clouds to increase across the area. That will begin this evening, leading to overcast skies in time for the overnight hours. Rain begins to move after 2 a.m. Initially it will be very widespread rain and it will be moderate to heavy at times. Lows will only drop into the upper 30s to around 40 with breezy winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. See how breezy winds are across Mid-Michigan with our Wind Tracker.

Tuesday

The morning commute will start on a rainy note for everyone. As you head to work or send the kids off to school, you'll definitely want to grab an umbrella and rain coat. As we move into the afternoon hours, the rain becomes more scattered. The evening commute home will still involve some rain, but not everyone will see rain at the same time. Track the rain in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. Highs will top out in the low 50s with winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday and Opening Day

Skies dry out in time for your Wednesday. We'll end up with partly cloudy skies throughout the day as highs top out in the low 50s.

If you're headed to downtown Detroit on Thursday for Tigers Opening Day, there is some good news. The early part of the day will be dry downtown with temperatures starting in the low 40s. First pitch shouldn't be in jeopardy, but there is a chance of a few showers later in the game. Highs will manage to rise into the low to mid 50s.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.