Temperatures surge to start to the week

We've been on a gorgeous stretch of weather for awhile now in Mid-Michigan, but while the sunshine has been nice, many have felt that the warmer temperatures have been lacking.

As we get ready to kick off a brand new workweek, it looks like those warmer temperatures have finally arrived and they'll be sticking around this week.

Today & Tonight

It's a similar story out the door this morning to what we've seen for the last week or so, fairly clear skies and temperatures largely ranging from the low 20s into the upper 20s, with a few low 30s near the lakeshore. Any clouds passing through early today are just high, thin cirrus clouds.

Those thin clouds are all we expect through a good chunk of the day, leading to another day of widespread sun. That generous sun, in conjunction with a wind shift to the southeast, should allow high temperatures to jump into the low 50s in many areas.

Unfortunately for the Thumb and areas near Lake Huron, a breezy southeasterly wind will be keeping things cooler in the 40s. As far as the wind goes, expect around 10-20 miles per hour sustained, with gusts near 25-30 miles per hour.

Clouds really start to take over from west to east the farther into the evening we go, with western areas starting to see a real increase in clouds around the evening drive.

The first showers near US-127 will be possible late this evening around 11 PM or so, but a dry air mass in place from the gorgeous stretch of weather we've been on will take some time to saturate, keeping most of the rain out of the picture until after midnight.

Once rain arrives, it will be fairly widespread through the early morning drives on Tuesday. With plenty of rain around, and southeasterly winds continuing overnight, expect lows to remain fairly mild in the middle and upper 30s, with some low 40s not out of the question.

Tuesday

Our streak of dry morning commutes will definitely come to an end on Tuesday with plenty of rain expected through the morning hours tomorrow. As you get ready for the second day of the workweek tonight, plan on taking the umbrella out the door tomorrow.

Rain will be at it's most widespread during the morning commutes tomorrow, becoming more scattered as the day goes on. Chances will still be there for the evening drive, with the highest chances in the Thumb and toward I-69.

Although the showers and clouds will be around, a mild start tomorrow should still give us a shot at the 50s again on Tuesday afternoon. Southeasterly winds will gradually turn southerly to southwesterly, around the 10-20 miles per hour range with gusts near 25 miles per hour.

Any lingering showers will gradually diminish into the evening hours, and we'll dry out Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rainfall totals will likely end up around .50 to .75 for most areas by the time rain comes to an end completely.

Lows on Wednesday morning will fall into the lower and middle 30s.

