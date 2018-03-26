Temperatures surge to start to the week

A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
Naomi was bored. A 6-year-old can stay riveted by her older sister's soccer game for only so long.More >
Naomi was bored. A 6-year-old can stay riveted by her older sister's soccer game for only so long.More >
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
Authorities in southwestern Michigan say two men are dead and a suspect considered armed and dangerous is at large following the shooting.More >
Authorities in southwestern Michigan say two men are dead and a suspect considered armed and dangerous is at large following the shooting.More >
On Thursday, the Michigan State and Saginaw Township Police raided the Catholic Diocese and Bishop Joseph Cistone's home. While investigators sift through the seized materials, TV5 took to the streets to get a local reaction.More >
On Thursday, the Michigan State and Saginaw Township Police raided the Catholic Diocese and Bishop Joseph Cistone's home. While investigators sift through the seized materials, TV5 took to the streets to get a local reaction.More >
A man suspected of stealing a vehicle that was left running with a sleeping baby inside made a quick stop at a nearby gas station.More >
A man suspected of stealing a vehicle that was left running with a sleeping baby inside made a quick stop at a nearby gas station.More >
Critics say a large cross that's been in Jackson County for nearly 70 years should be removed because it's on state-owned land.More >
Critics say a large cross that's been in Jackson County for nearly 70 years should be removed because it's on state-owned land.More >
Teresa Woolard and Brianna Vibert are two of eight missing women cases that were highlighted in TV5’s I-Team report in November.More >
Teresa Woolard and Brianna Vibert are two of eight missing women cases that were highlighted in TV5’s I-Team report in November.More >
A devastating fire at a shopping center in a Siberian city killed 37 people and left 69 others missing Sunday, many of them children, a Russian state news agency reported.More >
A devastating fire at a shopping center in a Siberian city killed 37 people and left 69 others missing Sunday, many of them children, a Russian state news agency reported.More >