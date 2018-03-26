The first Spring rain

Mid-Michigan will finally be receiving some precipitation for the first time in 12 days. Although it will be the first day in 15 that we receive more than just a trace of precipitation.

Overnight

Spring seemed to finally get the memo on Monday, seeing sunshine for much of the day and temperatures reaching the low 50s. All of it, paving the way for our first Spring rain overnight as a storm system emerges from the Rockies and darts across the central Plains. Rain running out ahead of the system will begin to spread in after midnight, starting out as showers and becoming a steadier rain for most of the region by morning.

Low temperatures won't take much of a dive, settling into the upper 30s and low 40s. Southeasterly winds will be the prime contributor to the mild overnight temps, holding course at 10-15 mph. Be prepared for slick roads, and possible ponding on the Tuesday morning drive!

Tuesday

Widespread rain will continue for most of Tuesday morning, coming down heavily at times. Flooding is not expected to be a problem, as the ground should have no trouble absorbing much of the water. Still, continue to keep an eye out for ponding in poor-drainage areas and dial back your speed a bit. See the included map for the expected rainfall in your area.

Rain will taper off to scattered showers around lunchtime, and will drop off to nothing more than an isolated shower for the afternoon. Clouds will prove stubborn, but southerly winds at 10-20 mph will keep the unseasonably warm air pouring in. Highs will again cruise to the low 50s, putting us about 5 degrees above normal.

Wednesday and Opening Day

Skies dry out in time for your Wednesday. We'll end up with partly cloudy skies throughout the day as highs top out in the low 50s.

If you're headed to Comerica Park on Thursday for Tigers Opening Day, there is some good news. The early part of the day will be dry downtown with temperatures starting in the low 40s. First pitch shouldn't be in jeopardy, but there is a chance of a few showers later in the game. Highs will manage to rise into the low to mid 50s.

