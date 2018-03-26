WATCH: Niagara Falls go dark for Earth Hour

Niagara Falls was one of the many iconic locations around the globe that went dark on Saturday to mark the fourth annual Earth Hour, organized by the conservation organization WWF.

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower went dark; and in London, a kaleidoscope of famous sites switched off their lights - Tower Bridge, Big Ben, Piccadilly Circus and the London Eye.

That scene was repeated over and over across the world on Saturday night: at Sydney's Opera House; at New Delhi's great arch; at Kuala Lumpur's Petronas Towers; at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland; at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin; at St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow.

It lasted for just an hour and its power is purely symbolic.

But in countries around the world, at 8:30 p.m., people were switching off their lights for Earth Hour, a global call for international unity on the importance of addressing climate change.

