EVENTS: Raise a glass! The taste of summer is back

Are you ready for the taste of summer?

Beer lovers across Michigan celebrate Oberon Day on Monday, March 26 with the release of Bell’s Brewery’s popular wheat ale.

In Mid-Michigan, an Oberon Release Party will be held at Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth on Monday night starting at 5 p.m.

An Oberon Pub Crawl will also be held in Flint on Tuesday, March 27. Featuring multiple establishments, attendees can pub crawling their way through downtown celebrating the return of the Sun!

An Oberon Release Party will also be held in Bay City at Governor’s Quarters beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 27.

If you’re looking for some variety, the Fenton Fire Hall will be featuring Oberon four ways: Oberon, Mango Habanero Oberon, Uberon (barrel aged Oberon), and Titania (Oberon with different hops). The event is Wednesday, March 28 beginning at 5 p.m.

On Friday, March 30, the Korner Pub in Owosso will host a total tap takeover from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Check out some more release parties across the mitten state Monday:

