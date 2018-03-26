AAA: Statewide average gas prices rise 14 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 14 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club announced late Sunday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.71 per gallon. Prices are about 42 cents more than at the same point last year.
Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.64 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest was about $2.77 per gallon in the Jackson area.
The Detroit-area's average daily gas price was about $2.68 per gallon, about 9 cents more than last week's average.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
