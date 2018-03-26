Edwards to testify in preliminary hearing against state health official

The case against a state health official continues Monday with a prominent figure in the Flint water crisis expected to testify this week.

Nick Lyon, the Director of Michigan’s Health Department, is due in a Flushing court room as the preliminary hearing rolls on.

Virginia Tech Professor Marc Edwards said he will make an appearance at 10 a.m.

Defense counsels for Lyon and State Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells referenced Edwards during testimony. Now they want him to testify in person.

A judge must decide whether there's enough evidence to proceed with the trial.

Lyon faces involuntary manslaughter charges related to a deadly outbreak of legionnaires' disease.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.