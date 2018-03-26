Study finds children's blood lead levels in Flint are declining

Blood lead levels in Flint children are declining, according to a new study in the Journal of Pediatrics.

The report found children’s blood levels were nearly three times higher almost a decade before the year of the Flint water crisis.

Researchers from the University of Michigan and the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School examined lead concentrations in 15,817 blood samples of Flint children five years old and younger over an 11-year period.

The samples included before, during and after the city’s water source switch.

They found a decrease in lead levels, from 2.33 micrograms per deciliter in 2006 to 1.15 micrograms per deciliter in 2016.

That’s a historic low for the city.

"The Flint River water exposure particularly raised concerns about the potential health impact on children," said lead author Hernan Gomez, M.D., a medical toxicologist and pediatrician at Michigan Medicine who is focused on pediatric care at Hurley Medical Center's Emergency Department in Flint. "It's unacceptable that any child was exposed to drinking water with elevated lead concentrations. There is no known safe blood level of lead, and the ultimate public health goal is for children to have zero amounts of lead in their system.”

The research team used data from Hurley Medical Center. Gomez said his study provides a historical perspective of childhood lead exposure in the community.

"We found that the increased blood lead levels of Flint children during the water crisis -- while very concerning -- was not higher than that found in years prior to 2013,” Gomez said. "These findings suggest that, even when taking into account exposure to corrosive Flint water, long term public health efforts to reduce lead exposure in the community have been largely effective."

Researchers said during the same period as the Flint water crisis, an average 3.4 percent of Michigan children and 3.3 percent of U.S. children had lead levels above the CDC reference point.

