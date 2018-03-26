Woman found dead inside Grand Blanc apartment fire

A woman was found dead following an apartment fire in Mid-Michigan.

It happened about 7 p.m. Sunday evening at Sunset Plaza Apartments in Grand Blanc, just off S. Saginaw Street between Perry and Holly Roads.

Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette said the department was called to building five about a small fire confined to one apartment. Firefighters found an adult woman dead inside the apartment. Her name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal, but Burdette said it appears the fire was accidental.

The damage was confined to the ground floor apartment, and other residents returned home Sunday night.

