Officials investigate bath tub drowning of Corunna toddler

Authorities are investigating the drowning death of a Mid-Michigan toddler.

Chief Kevin Lenkart with the Owosso Public Safety Department said police were called about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20 to a home on the 200 block of E. Walnut in Corunna.

Lenkart said officers found one-year-old girl Makalia Latowski unresponsive. She was taken to Owosso Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. She was removed from life support Thursday night or early Friday.

Chief Nick Chiros with the Corunna Police Department said there were four adults in the home at the time, including Makalia's mother and the mother's boyfriend. Chiros said the boyfriend put the toddler in a four-foot long bath tub alone. When they returned, the girl was not breathing. It's unclear how long the girl was left alone before first responders were called.

Police said there was 2 to 3 inches of water in the tub at the time. There were no signs Makalia had fallen, and no other signs of abuse, according to Chiros.

The case is under investigation and an autopsy will be conducted, Chiros said.

So far, no charges have been filed.

A GoFundMe page is raising money for the girl's funeral. So far, more than $200 has been raised.

