BREAKING: Delta College investigating gun drawing in bathroom stall as potential copycat

The Delta College Public Safety Department is investigating a drawing of a handgun inside of a bathroom stall with a March 26 date next to it.

In a safety advisory, the public safety department said it’s investigating the drawing as a potential copycat of a similar drawing that was found on March 20.

Delta College Public Safety is requesting the assistance of the FBI and Michigan State Police for this incident.

The college said it will cooperate with the Michigan Operations Center and the FBI to monitor any threats.

All classes and activities will continue as normal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delta College Public Safety at (989) 696-9113.

