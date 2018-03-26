Crews on scene of 3-5 acre fire in Saginaw County

Saginaw County is reporting multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire in a wooded lot at the Swan Creek/Fremont Township boundary.

Crews have been called out to the area of 5600 S. Orr Road for reports of 3-5 acres of woods on fire.

Officials said they do believe they are getting the flames under control.

No further details have been released at this time.

Many areas in Mid-Michigan have issued burn bans due to the dry weather.

For a statewide list of burn bans, click here.

