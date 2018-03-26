Animal welfare fund provides close to $125K to MI animal shelters

Animal shelters across Michigan have received thousands of dollars in donations from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Animal Industry Division.

The Animal Welfare Fund grants will give more than $125,000 to 21 shelters.

“Thanks to the generous support of Michiganders, local shelters across Michigan have more opportunities to make a positive impact in their community,” said State Veterinarian James Averill, DVM. "For example, one shelter used these funds to decrease euthanasia rates from 80 percent to zero by increasing animal adoptability by having them sterilized, which also decreased the numbers of unwanted litters in the community."

The funds will go to registered shelters to increase adoptions through spay and neuter programs, improve staff knowledge of proper animal care with programs and training, and help with unreimbursed costs of care for animals housed for legal investigations.

The following shelters were awarded the 2018 Animal Welfare Fund grants, totaling to $124,999:

Alcona Humane Society - $1,127

Alpena County Animal Control - $10,000

Arenac County Animal Control - $6,900

Calhoun County Animal Shelter $10,000

Cheboygan County Humane Society - $9,990

Clare County Animal Shelter - $9,885

Genesee County Animal Control - $10,000

Gratiot County Animal Shelter - $1,500

Hazel Park Animal Control - $5,000

Humane Society of Genesee County - $4,952

Ingham County Animal Control - $5,000

Livingston County Animal Control - $2,791

Mackinac County Animal Shelter - $4,000

Macomb County Animal Control - $5,360

Newaygo County Animal Shelter - $720

Roscommon County Animal Control Shelter - $8,000

Sanilac County Animal Control Shelter - $310

Sanilac County Humane Society, Inc. - $9,000

Taylor Animal Shelter - $464

Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter, Inc. - $10,000

Van Buren County Animal Control - $10,000

For more information on the animal shelter program or how to apply for a grant, visit http://www.michigan.gov/animalshelters.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.