Animal welfare fund provides close to $125K to MI animal shelters

LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

Animal shelters across Michigan have received thousands of dollars in donations from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Animal Industry Division.

The Animal Welfare Fund grants will give more than $125,000 to 21 shelters.

“Thanks to the generous support of Michiganders, local shelters across Michigan have more opportunities to make a positive impact in their community,” said State Veterinarian James Averill, DVM. "For example, one shelter used these funds to decrease euthanasia rates from 80 percent to zero by increasing animal adoptability by having them sterilized, which also decreased the numbers of unwanted litters in the community."

The funds will go to registered shelters to increase adoptions through spay and neuter programs, improve staff knowledge of proper animal care with programs and training, and help with unreimbursed costs of care for animals housed for legal investigations.

The following shelters were awarded the 2018 Animal Welfare Fund grants, totaling to $124,999:

  • Alcona Humane Society - $1,127
  • Alpena County Animal Control - $10,000
  • Arenac County Animal Control - $6,900
  • Calhoun County Animal Shelter $10,000
  • Cheboygan County Humane Society - $9,990
  • Clare County Animal Shelter - $9,885
  • Genesee County Animal Control - $10,000
  • Gratiot County Animal Shelter - $1,500
  • Hazel Park Animal Control - $5,000
  • Humane Society of Genesee County - $4,952
  • Ingham County Animal Control - $5,000
  • Livingston County Animal Control - $2,791
  • Mackinac County Animal Shelter - $4,000
  • Macomb County Animal Control - $5,360
  • Newaygo County Animal Shelter - $720
  • Roscommon County Animal Control Shelter - $8,000
  • Sanilac County Animal Control Shelter - $310
  • Sanilac County Humane Society, Inc. - $9,000
  • Taylor Animal Shelter - $464
  • Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter, Inc. - $10,000
  • Van Buren County Animal Control - $10,000

For more information on the animal shelter program or how to apply for a grant, visit http://www.michigan.gov/animalshelters

