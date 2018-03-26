Authorities investigating fatal Sanilac Co. house fire

Authorities are trying to determine what started a house fire and left one homeowner dead.

Sanilac County Sheriff Garry Biniecki said deputies and area fire departments were sent to the 2000 block of W. Applegate Road to investigate a fatal house fire Monday afternoon.

According to Det. Sgt. Nate Smith, the 65-year-old homeowner was found dead outside of the home that was engulfed in flames.

The Michigan State Fire Marshall responded to the scene to help determine what started the blaze.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

The investigation is still ongoing and an autopsy for the homeowner is scheduled for later in the week.

