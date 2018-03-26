Michigan man guilty in killing streamed on Facebook Live - WNEM TV 5

Michigan man guilty in killing streamed on Facebook Live

JACKSON, MI (AP) -

A jury has convicted a Michigan man of first-degree felony murder after he was accused of breaking into a home and shooting a woman while streaming the attack on Facebook Live.

Twenty-year-old Anthony Gelia also was found guilty Monday of first-degree home invasion and a felony firearms charge stemming from the November 2016 killing of 26-year-old Brittany Southwell.

Jurors appeared shaken Friday while they watched a Facebook Live recording recovered from Gelia's cellphone showing him kick in a door and open fire.

A medical examiner said Southwell died from a bullet that entered her side and punctured her lungs.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports Gelia is scheduled to be sentenced May 9. A felony murder conviction in Michigan carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

