School district holds meeting to brainstorm security measures

A Mid-Michigan community gathered Monday night to brainstorm the best way to keep students and staff in local schools safe.

Parents in Clio said the workshop really helped alleviate some of their fears.

“I think we ought to have more of these. They’re a great help,” said Reuben Garcia, parent.

Reuben is the parent of a Clio Middle School student.

“I think it’s something we have to look at more carefully. It’s just a part of life now. And I hate to say it, but we have to deal with this now,” Garcia said.

Garcia is happy the district held the workshop to give parents a chance to express their concerns.

“My concern is something would happen when schools dismissed because once those doors open, there’s kids in every direction,” said Eric Birchmeier, parent.

Parents also pitched new ideas on keeping kids safe, like clear backpacks, better mental health training and numbered exits.

Parents also heard what programs and security measures Clio has in place.

“I think it’s very helpful. Now, I know more about what’s going on instead of just hearsay. What my kids are telling me and what I’m hearing through social media,” Birchmeier said.

On the other hand, some parents thought the district could do a little better.

“It seemed like there were more excuses as to why things couldn’t be done rather than an optimism on being more proactive. So, we’ll just have to wait and see,” said Joey Henry, parent.

By the end of the night, more than a dozen giant sheets of paper were filled with ideas.

