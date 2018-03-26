Crews break ground on Delta's downtown Saginaw campus

Crews ceremoniously stuck the first shovels in the ground at the future site of Delta College’s downtown Saginaw campus on Monday.

“It’s a big day. I mean, we have a chance to see partners come together led by Delta College that will invest in this community. Actually, right here in the center of town,” U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee said.

The city of Saginaw kicked off the week in celebration as Delta College broke ground on their new Saginaw center. It is located right off of Genesee Street in downtown.

“Right now, 40 some percent of our students come from Saginaw,” Delta President Dr. Jean Goodnow said.

The center will be beneficial to those students and others who want a change of pace.

“We have a number of people who do not have transportation to our Ricker site. So, they’ll be able to take classes here, get their gen eds out of the way and work towards an associate’s degree,” Goodnow said.

Goodnow said the new project consists of one building that focuses on providing classes to students year-round.

“We will have regular classroom and science labs and English, math, science and short-term certificate programs,” Goodnow.

It’s not just helping students, but it’s also a huge step forward in the revitalization of downtown Saginaw.

It’s something State Rep. Vanessa Guerra said she is excited to see happen.

“I think it’s gonna change the face of this community, really have access to worker training programs and things that are gonna put Saginaw back on its feet. We’ve been having successes along the way and now this is just one more to add to the list,” Guerra said.

State Senator Ken Horn agrees. He said this is just what Saginaw needs.

“I remember just being down here kiddy corner across the street when the Rally’s opened a couple of decades ago and how excited everyone was. And we’re just starting to see the real churning of Saginaw’s redevelopment. So, anytime we break ground on a major project like this I think it’s really cool,” Horn said.

Delta will start offering classes at the downtown center in fall 2019.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.