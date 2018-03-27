Two types of Milo's Kitchen dog treats recalled

Two types of dog treats are being recalled because they may contain too much beef thyroid hormone.

Both treats are Milo's Kitchen brand made by the J.M. Smucker Company.

The recall involves the Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon, and Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak.

The FDA said the food can make dogs extra thirsty and restless and lead to weight loss and increased heart rate.

The company voluntarily issued the recalls after reports that at least three dogs got ill.

The FDA said the symptoms can go away on their own when dogs stop eating the treats, but if a dog has been consuming the food for a while, the symptoms can become more severe and include heavy breathing and vomiting.

The FDA said dog owners should stop using the treats and contact a vet if their pet has those symptoms.

