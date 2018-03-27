Some Mid-Michigan animal shelters to receive thousands in funding

Animal shelters across the state, including several here in Mid-Michigan, will soon be putting thousands of dollars in donations to be put to good use.

The $125,000 was divvied up among 21 shelters from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's Animal Industry Division.

The hope is to increase adoptions through spay and neuter programs, and improve staff education.

Those in Mid-Michigan receiving the funds includes Arenac, Clare, Genesee, Gratiot, Roscommon, and Sanilac county animal shelters – as well as the Genesee County and Sanilac County Humane Society.

